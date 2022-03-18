Panthers Sign C Bradley Bozeman

The Carolina Panthers announced Friday that they’ve signed C Bradley Bozeman to a contract.

Bozeman, 26, was drafted by the Ravens in the sixth round out of Alabama in 2018. He played out the final year of a four-year, $2.6 million rookie contract.

Bozeman will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

In 2021, Bozeman appeared in 16 games for the Ravens and made 16 starts at center. Pro Football Focus has him rated as the No. 11 center out of 39 qualifying players.

We had him included in our Top 100 – Available 2022 Free Agents list.