Panthers Sign DT Walter Palmore

Per Aaron Wilson, the Panthers have signed DT Walter Palmore.

Palmore, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Missouri back in 2019. He later signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Texans, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

Palmore was out of football until catching on with the Cowboys’ practice squad late in 2020. He bounced on and off the roster before signing a futures deal for 2021. He was waived in May, however.

After a brief stint with the Seahawks that ended during training camp, Palmore signed with the Panthers.

During his two years at Missouri, Palmore recorded 27 tackles, one sack and two passes defended over the course of 16 games.