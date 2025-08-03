Panthers Sign LB Krys Barnes

The Panthers announced on Sunday that they have signed LB Krys Barnes and waived rookie LB Tuasivi Nomura in a corresponding move.

Barnes, 27, wound up going undrafted out of UCLA back in 2020. He later signed a three-year, $2.28 million contract with the Packers.

Green Bay opted to waive Barnes coming out of the preseason of his rookie year, but re-signed him to their practice squad. He was added to their active roster soon after.

After three seasons in Green Bay, the Packers declined to tender Barnes a restricted free agent offer. He became an unrestricted free agent and signed on with the Cardinals, where he has spent the past two seasons.

In 2024, Barnes appeared in all 17 games for the Cardinals and recorded 35 tackles and two sacks.