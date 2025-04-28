Panthers Sign Mapalo Mwansa From International Pathway Program

The Carolina Panthers have signed LB Mapalo Mwansa from the International Pathway Program, NFL Africa announced.

Mwansa, 20, grew up in Peterborough, England and played numerous sports including rugby, soccer, basketball, and cricket. He attended Loughborough University to study economics and finance, and he stood out with his 100-meter dash time of 10.48 seconds.

At six feet two, 230 pounds, Mwansa is a linebacker who has little experience from the Canadian Football League combine and the NFL’s International Pathway Program training camp at IMG Academy.