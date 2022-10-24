Panthers Sign OT Larnel Coleman From Dolphins Practice Squad

Joe Person reports that the Panthers are signing OT Larnel Coleman off of the Dolphins practice squad.

Coleman, 24, is a sixth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft out of UMass. He’s entering the second year of his four-year, $3,480,000 rookie contract.

During his four-year college career, Coleman appeared in 40 games and started 29, making 17 appearances at left tackle and 12 at rick tackle.

In 2022, Coleman has appeared in one game for the Dolphins.