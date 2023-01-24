Panthers Sign QB Jacob Eason To Futures Deal

The Carolina Panthers announced on Tuesday they have signed QB Jacob Eason to a futures contract.

He spent some time on the practice squad earlier this season. He’s the second quarterback Carolina has under contract for 2023 so far in addition to 2021 third-round QB Matt Corral.

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will give players the opportunity to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Carolina’s list of players signed to futures deals now includes:

OL Deonte Brown RB Spencer Brown WR C.J. Saunders WR Derek Wright DE Kobe Jones DT Raequan Williams LB Arron Mosby CB Herb Miller DB Myles Dorn QB Jacob Eason

Eason, 24, was selected in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL draft by the Colts. He was waived last year and later claimed off of waivers by the Seahawks.

Eason was in the third year of his four-year, $4,027,264 contract that included a $732,264 signing bonus when the Seahawks waived him. From there, he signed on with the Panthers and was added to their practice squad at the start of the regular season. Carolina cut him loose earlier this season after activating QB Sam Darnold from injured reserve.

Eason had recently caught on with the 49ers practice squad following a tryout. He was waived earlier this month, however.

During his college career at Georgia and Washington, Eason threw for 5,590 yards while completing 59.8 percent of his passes to go along with 39 touchdowns and 16 interceptions over the course of three seasons and 29 games.