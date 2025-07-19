Panthers Sign Second-Round DE Nic Scourton, Wrap Up Draft Class

The Carolina Panthers have signed second-round DE Nic Scourton to a rookie contract, per Adam Schefter.
|Rd
|Pick
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|8
|Tetairoa McMillan
|WR
|Signed
|2
|51
|Nic Scourton
|EDGE
|Signed
|3
|77
|Princely Umanmielen
|EDGE
|Signed
|4
|114
|Trevor Etienne
|RB
|Signed
|4
|122
|Lathan Ransom
|S
|Signed
|5
|140
|Cam Jackson
|DL
|Signed
|5
|163
|Mitchell Evans
|TE
|Signed
|6
|208
|Jimmy Horn Jr.
|WR
|Signed
Scourton, 20, was named Second-team All-Big Ten in 2023 and is considered to be a day-one draft pick in the upcoming draft.
He played for two seasons at Purdue before transferring to Texas A&M ahead of the 2024 season.
The Panthers used the No. 51 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on Scourton. He’s projected to sign a four-year, $8,606,818 contract with a $2,899,504 signing bonus.
During his three college seasons, Scourton appeared in 37 games and recorded 109 tackles, 17 sacks, and three forced fumbles.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!