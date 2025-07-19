Panthers Sign Second-Round DE Nic Scourton, Wrap Up Draft Class

The Carolina Panthers have signed second-round DE Nic Scourton to a rookie contract, per Adam Schefter.

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 8 Tetairoa McMillan WR Signed 2 51 Nic Scourton EDGE Signed 3 77 Princely Umanmielen EDGE Signed 4 114 Trevor Etienne RB Signed 4 122 Lathan Ransom S Signed 5 140 Cam Jackson DL Signed 5 163 Mitchell Evans TE Signed 6 208 Jimmy Horn Jr. WR Signed

Scourton, 20, was named Second-team All-Big Ten in 2023 and is considered to be a day-one draft pick in the upcoming draft.

He played for two seasons at Purdue before transferring to Texas A&M ahead of the 2024 season.

The Panthers used the No. 51 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on Scourton. He’s projected to sign a four-year, $8,606,818 contract with a $2,899,504 signing bonus.

During his three college seasons, Scourton appeared in 37 games and recorded 109 tackles, 17 sacks, and three forced fumbles.