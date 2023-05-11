Panthers Sign Three Undrafted Free Agents, Two Draft Picks

The Carolina Panthers officially signed undrafted rookies LB Bumper Pool, DB Mark Milton and OT J.D. DiRenzo along with third-round LB D.J. Johnson and fourth-round G Chandler Zavala Thursday.

The Panthers have two remaining draft picks to sign:

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 1 Bryce Young QB 2 39 Jonathan Mingo WR 3 80 D.J. Johnson OLB Signed 4 114 Chandler Zavala OL Signed 5 145 Jammie Robinson S Signed

Johnson, 24, transferred to Oregon after one season at Miami and earned honorable mention for All-Pac-12 honors as a senior. The Panthers drafted him in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He’s projected to sign a four-year, $5,502,982 rookie contract that includes a $1,002,169 signing bonus and will carry a cap figure of $1,000,542 in 2023.

During his four seasons at Oregon, Johnson appeared in 25 games and recorded 64 tackles, nine sacks, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.