Panthers Sign Three Undrafted Free Agents, Two Draft Picks

The Carolina Panthers officially signed undrafted rookies LB Bumper Pool, DB Mark Milton and OT J.D. DiRenzo along with third-round LB D.J. Johnson and fourth-round G Chandler Zavala Thursday.
The Panthers have two remaining draft picks to sign:
|Rd
|Pick
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|1
|Bryce Young
|QB
|2
|39
|Jonathan Mingo
|WR
|3
|80
|D.J. Johnson
|OLB
|Signed
|4
|114
|Chandler Zavala
|OL
|Signed
|5
|145
|Jammie Robinson
|S
|Signed
Johnson, 24, transferred to Oregon after one season at Miami and earned honorable mention for All-Pac-12 honors as a senior. The Panthers drafted him in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
He’s projected to sign a four-year, $5,502,982 rookie contract that includes a $1,002,169 signing bonus and will carry a cap figure of $1,000,542 in 2023.
During his four seasons at Oregon, Johnson appeared in 25 games and recorded 64 tackles, nine sacks, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.
