Panthers Signing CB Kalen King To Practice Squad

According to Joe Person, the Panthers signing CB Kalen King to the practice squad.

He was a surprise cut by the Packers this week and cleared waivers.

King, 22, was a seventh-round pick to the Packers out of Penn State in the 2024 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $4.1 million rookie contract through 2027 and was let go at the end of camp before joining the practice squad.

King was on and off of the Packers’ practice squad before returning to the team this past January on a futures contract. However, he was waived again during roster cuts.

King has yet to appear in an NFL game.