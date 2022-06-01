Panthers Signing DE Drew Jordan

According to Jordan Schultz, the Panthers are signing undrafted rookie DE Drew Jordan to a contract.

The team confirmed the move in an announcement this morning.

He brings the roster up to the maximum allotment of 90 players for the offseason.

Jordan, 6-3 and 255 pounds, was a graduate transfer to Michigan State after playing for four seasons at Duke.

During his five-year college career, Jordan appeared in 60 games for the Blue Devils and Spartans with 21 starts at Duke and one start at Michigan State. He recorded 117 total tackles, 16 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks, one forced fumble, four recoveries and one pass deflection.