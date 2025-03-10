Panthers Signing DE Patrick Jones II To Two-Year Deal Worth Up To $20M

Fox Sports’ Jordan Schultz reports the Panthers are signing former Vikings DE Patrick Jones II to a two-year deal worth up to $20 million.
Jones, 26, was a third-round pick to the Vikings out of Pittsburgh in the 2021 draft. He signed a four-year, $4.9 million rookie deal through 2024 and made a base salary of $1,324,104 in 2024.
In 2024, Jones appeared in 15 games for the Vikings and recorded 39 total tackles, seven sacks and one forced fumble.
