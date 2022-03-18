Panthers Signing DL Matt Ioannidis

Bussin’ With The Boys reports that the Panthers are signing veteran DL Matt Ioannidis to a contract on Friday.
Ben Standig confirms the news and adds that Ioannidis is expected to sign a one-year contract.
It’s worth mentioning that signing him to a contract won’t impact a team’s 2023 compensatory picks, given that he was released this offseason.
Ioannidis, 28, is a former fifth-round pick by Washington out of Temple back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2,340,000 contract and set to make a base salary of $720,000 for the 2019 season when he signed a three-year, $21.75 million extension in 2019.
The Commanders opted to release Ioannidis a few days ago.
In 2021, Ioannidis appeared in 16 games for Washington and recorded 38 total tackles and two and a half sacks.
We had him included in our Top 100 – Available 2022 Free Agents list.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!