Panthers Signing DL Matt Ioannidis

Bussin’ With The Boys reports that the Panthers are signing veteran DL Matt Ioannidis to a contract on Friday.

Ben Standig confirms the news and adds that Ioannidis is expected to sign a one-year contract.

It’s worth mentioning that signing him to a contract won’t impact a team’s 2023 compensatory picks, given that he was released this offseason.

Ioannidis, 28, is a former fifth-round pick by Washington out of Temple back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2,340,000 contract and set to make a base salary of $720,000 for the 2019 season when he signed a three-year, $21.75 million extension in 2019.

The Commanders opted to release Ioannidis a few days ago.

In 2021, Ioannidis appeared in 16 games for Washington and recorded 38 total tackles and two and a half sacks.

We had him included in our Top 100 – Available 2022 Free Agents list.