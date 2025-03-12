Panthers Signing LB Christian Rozeboom

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Panthers are signing LB Christian Rozeboom to a one-year contract on Wednesday.

Rozeboom, 28, originally signed on with the Rams as an undrafted back in April of 2020 out of South Dakota State. He signed on with their practice squad.

Rozeboom was among Los Angeles’ final roster cuts coming out of this year’s preseason and signed on with the Chiefs’ practice squad in September. The Rams signed him back to their active roster later that season and brought him back on a one-year contract last year.

In 2024, Rozeboom appeared in all 17 games for the Rams and made 11 starts for them while recording 135 tackles, one sack, an interception and four pass defenses.