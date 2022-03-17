Panthers Signing LB Damien Wilson

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the Panthers are signing LB Damien Wilson to a two-year contract.

Wilson, 28, is a former fourth-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2015. He finished his four-year rookie contract with Dallas before signing a two-year deal with the Chiefs in 2019.

The Chiefs picked up Wilson’s option last year that paid him a base salary of $3.2 million for the 2020 season. He later signed on with the Jaguars last year.

In 2021, Wilson appeared in all 17 games for the Jaguars and recorded 106 tackles, three sacks, an interception, a forced fumble and five pass deflections.