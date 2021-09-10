Panthers Signing LB Kamal Martin To Practice Squad

Joe Person of the Athletic reports that the Panthers are signing LB Kamal Martin to their practice squad on Friday.

Martin visited with the Panthers on Thursday and it looks like everything checked out from their end.

Martin, 23, was a three-year starter at Minnesota and was an Honorable Mention All-Big Ten before being selected by the Packers in the fifth round in 2020.

Martin was entering the second year of a four-year rookie deal worth $3,566,063 that included a signing bonus of $271,063 when the Packers waived him in recent weeks.

The Seahawks hosted Martin for a tryout last week but he left Seattle without a contract.

In 2020, Martin appeared in 10 games and recorded 23 total tackles, three tackles for loss, and one sack.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available 2021 Free Agents list.