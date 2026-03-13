Panthers Signing OT Rasheed Walker To One-Year Deal

According to Ian Rapoport, the Panthers have agreed to terms with OT Rasheed Walker on a one-year deal on Friday.

Jordan Schultz reports Walker is receiving a one-year deal worth around $10 million.

His salary for 2026 is far off what some expected Walker to receive. One salary cap negotiator told Jason La Canfora that they expected Walker to command around $25 million per season on a new contract, mostly because of the lack of starting-caliber tackles projected to hit the open market.

Walker’s specialty is pass blocking. Since taking over as the starter, he’s ranked second, 14th and 11th in ESPN’s pass block win rate. His PFF grades in pass blocking generally trend along those lines, but the service has consistently dinged him for his run blocking. Walker has finished as the 44th, 41st and 53rd overall tackle in PFF’s grades the last three seasons.

Walker, 25, earned an honorable mention for All-Big Ten honors in 2020 and was selected by the Packers in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Penn State.

He just finished out a four-year rookie deal worth $3,740,873 that included a signing bonus of $80,873.

Walker is set to become an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career this offseason.

In 2025, Walker appeared in 17 games for the Packers and made 16 starts at tackle. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 53 tackle out of 84 qualifying players.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available 2026 NFL Free Agents.