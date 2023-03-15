Panthers Signing RB Miles Sanders

Jeremy Fowler reports that the Panthers are signing former Eagles RB Miles Sanders to a contract on Wednesday.

The Eagles opted to sign Rashaad Penny in free agency, which put an end to Sanders’ tenure in Philadelphia.

Sanders should have plenty of opportunities in Carolina, who traded away Christian McCaffrey last year and had yet to address this position this offseason.

Sanders should split the workload with Chuba Hubbard in 2023.

Sanders, 25, is a former second-round pick by the Eagles in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Penn State. He played out the final year of his four-year, $5.35 million rookie contract.

Sanders was testing the open market for the first time in his NFL career.

In 2022, Sanders appeared in all 17 games for the Eagles and rushed for 1,269 yards on 259 carries (4.9 YPC) to go along with 20 receptions for 78 yards receiving and 11 total touchdowns.

