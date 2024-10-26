Panthers Signing S Russ Yeast To Active Roster

Tom Pelissero reports that the Panthers are signing S Russ Yeast to the active roster from the practice squad.

Yeast, 25, was a seventh-round pick by the Rams out of Kansas State back in the 2022 draft. He had played at Louisville before transferring to Kansas State and being named First-team All-Big 12.

In his second season, Yeast started for the Rams before losing the job during 2023 and was relegated to a backup role in 2024 before being waived and signed to the Panthers practice squad.

In 2024, Yeast has appeared in one game for the Rams and one game for the Panthers but recorded no statistics.