Panthers Signing WR Adam Thielen To Three-Year, $25M Deal

Ian Rapoport reports that the Panthers are finalizing a three-year deal with veteran WR Adam Thielen.

Darren Wolfson reports that the deal is for $25 million over three years and includes $10 million in the first season as well as $14 million in guaranteed money.

He had visited with the Panthers just four days ago, with the two sides not agreeing to a contract at that time. It appears now that negotiations are over and Thielen has found a new franchise for the first time in his career.

Thielen, 32, wound up signing on with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of Minnesota State-Mankato back in 2013. He spent his rookie season on the Vikings’ practice squad before returning to the team on a future/reserve contract the following year.

Minnesota brought Thielen back for the 2015 season on a one-year exclusive rights deal before signing him to a four-year, $19.240 million contract that included $11 million guaranteed in 2017.

Thielen was set to make base salaries of $5.85 million and $5.35 million before agreeing to a four-year extension in 2019 worth as much as $73 million. The Vikings opted to release him in recent weeks.

In 2022, Thielen appeared in all 17 games for the Vikings and caught 70 passes for 716 yards receiving and six touchdowns.

