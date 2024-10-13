Panthers Sticking With Andy Dalton As Starter For Week 7

Panthers HC Dave Canales told reporters after Sunday’s loss to the Falcons that Andy Dalton will remain the team’s starting quarterback for their Week 7 game against the Commanders.

If the team continues to struggle, it would not be surprising to see them turn back to Bryce Young at some point this season to see if they can get him back on track.

Dalton, 36, is a former second-round pick of the Bengals back in 2011. He was entering the final year of his seven-year, $97.09 million contract, which included $17 million guaranteed when Cincinnati cut him loose.

Dalton signed a one-year deal with the Cowboys after the draft as a backup. The Bears later signed Dalton to a contract for the 2021 season as their starter before eventually turning to rookie Justin Fields.

Dalton joined the Saints on a one-year deal before signing a two-year contract with Carolina this offseason.

Entering today’s game, Dalton had appeared in four games for the Panthers and completed 65.1 percent of his passes for 675 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions.