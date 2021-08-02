Panthers Tried Out Three Linebackers

The Carolina Panthers brought in free agent linebackers Curtis Bolton, Jonathan Celestin and Josh Bynes for workouts on Monday.

Of this group, the Panther signed Celestin to a contract.

Bynes, 31, wound up signing on with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Auburn back in 2011. He spent just over three years in Baltimore before he was waived and later signed to the Lions’ practice squad at the start of the 2014 season.

Detroit signed Bynes to a two-year, $1.81 million contract in 2015. The Cardinals signed him to a one-year contract in 2017 and brought him back for the 2018 season.

From there, Bynes signed on with the Ravens before joining the Bengals for the 2020 season.

In 2020, Bynes appeared in all 16 games for the Bengals and recorded 99 tackles, one sack, a fumbler recovery and two pass deflections.

