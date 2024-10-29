Panthers Turning Down Trade Interest In CB Jaycee Horn & RB Chuba Hubbard

Jordan Schultz reports that the Panthers have no plans to trade CB Jaycee Horn or RB Chuba Hubbard, despite receiving calls for both players.

A source told Schultz the team has no plans for a firesale after trading WR Diontae Johnson to the Ravens on Tuesday.

Horn, 24, was the No. 8 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft by the Panthers out of South Carolina. He is the son of former NFL WR Joe Horn, who was a four-time Pro Bowler as a member of the Saints.

He’s entering the final year of a four-year, $21,112,145 rookie contract with the Panthers that includes a $12,714,287 signing bonus and is set to earn a base salary of $1.055 million for 2024. The fifth-year option for Horn will cost the Panthers $12.472 million for 2025.

In 2024, Horn appeared in eight games for the Panthers and recorded 34 tackles and one interception.

