Panthers Up To 12 Confirmed Candidates For GM Position

The Carolina Panthers are up to 12 candidates for their general manager position, according to Mike Garafolo.

The full list of candidates includes:

Buccaneers assistant GM Mike Greenberg (Requested Interview) Giants assistant GM Brandon Brown (Requested Interview) Chiefs VP of football operations Brandt Tilis (Requested Interview) Eagles assistant GM Alec Halaby (Requested Interview) Raiders GM Champ Kelly (Requested Interview) Saints Assistant GM/VP of Football Operations Khai Harley (Requested Interview) Colts Assistant GM Ed Dodds (Requested Interview) Ravens VP of Football Administration Nick Matteo (Requested Interview) Cowboys VP of Player Personnel Will McClay (Requested Interview) Panthers assistant GM Dan Morgan Lions COO Mike Disner (Requested Interview) Panthers VP of football administration Samir Suleiman

Morgan, 42, is a former first-round pick of the Panthers back in 2011. He played nine seasons in the NFL for the Panthers and Saints.

The Bills hired Morgan as their Director of Player Personnel in 2018. He joined the Panthers in 2021 as the assistant GM.