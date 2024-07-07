Panthers & VP Of Player Personnel Adrian Wilson Parted Ways

Pro Football Talk has confirmed the Panthers have parted ways with VP of player personnel Adrian Wilson.

The former star safety was only in Carolina for one season. A spokesperson for the team did not elaborate on why Wilson is no longer employed by the Panthers.

“Adrian Wilson will not continue in his position as Vice President of Player Personnel for the Carolina Panthers,” they told PFT. “Consistent with our organizational policy on employee matters, we will have no further comment.”

Wilson, 44, is a former third-round pick of the Cardinals back in 2001. He spent the first 12 years of his career in Arizona before joining the Patriots in 2013.

The Bears signed him to a contract but he was released a few weeks into the preseason and never caught on with another team. He later announced his retirement and joined the Cardinals in a personnel capacity.

Wilson finished his career with 903 total tackles, 25.5 sacks, 27 interceptions, 99 pass defenses, 16 forced fumbles, eight recoveries and four defensive touchdowns. He was a five-time Pro Bowler and a first-team All-Pro selection in 2009.

As a front office executive, Wilson rose through the ranks in Arizona, working as a scout and then a senior executive before being named the co-interim GM in 2022. Arizona went a different way and Wilson joined the Panthers front office in 2023.