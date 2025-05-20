Panthers Waive/Injured WR Moose Muhammad III

The Carolina Panthers announced they have waived UDFA WR Moose Muhammad with an injury designation.

Panthers make roster moves at wide receiverhttps://t.co/596ABELDGh — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) May 20, 2025



To take his spot on the roster, the team brought back WR T.J. Luther.

He’s the son of former Panthers WR Muhsin Muhammad, who was inducted into Carolina’s ring of honor a couple of years ago.

If he passes through waivers unclaimed, he’ll revert to Carolina’s injured reserve list.

Muhammad, 23, was a four-star recruit who committed to Texas A&M in 2020. He spent five seasons at Texas A&M.

During his college career, Muhammad appeared in 43 games and caught 81 passes for 1,163 yards and 12 touchdowns.