Panthers Waive LS Thomas Fletcher

The Carolina Panthers announced that they have waived LS Thomas Fletcher on Thursday.

Fletcher, 23, is a former sixth-round pick by the Panthers in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Alabama. He was entering the second year of a four-year, $3.6 million contract.

He was placed on the season-ending injured reserve coming out of last year’s preseason and has yet to appear in an NFL game.

During his college career, Fletcher was a four-year starter and appeared in 55 games at Alabama.