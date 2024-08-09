Panthers Waive WR Daewood Davis From Injured Reserve

The Carolina Panthers have waived WR Daewood Davis from injured reserve, per the transaction wire.

Davis, 25, originally signed on with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent out of Western Kentucky in 2023. However, he was among Miami’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason.

He caught on with the Memphis Showboats in October of last year and was recently named the 2024 All-UFL team.

In 2024, Davis appeared in 10 games for the Showboats and recorded 41 receptions for 446 yards (10.9 YPC) and five touchdowns.