Panthers Waived CB Kalen King

The Carolina Panthers announced they waived CB Kalen King on Tuesday.

They needed the roster spot for S Tre’von Moehrig, who’s set to return from his one-game suspension.

King, 22, was a seventh-round pick by the Packers out of Penn State in the 2024 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $4.1 million rookie contract through 2027 and was let go at the end of camp before joining the practice squad.

King was on and off the Packers’ practice squad before returning to the team this past January on a futures contract. However, he was waived again during roster cuts and signed to the Panthers’ practice squad.

In 2025, King has appeared in one game for the Panthers with no stats.