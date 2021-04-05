Panthers Will Pick Up Sam Darnold’s Fifth-Year Option

Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reports that the Panthers will exercise Sam Darnold‘s fifth-year option for the 2022 season following the team’s decision to acquire the quarterback from the Jets on Monday.

The fifth-year option will run the Panthers $18.858 million for the 2022 season.

In total, the Panthers gave up a 2021 sixth to go along with 2022 second- and fourth-round picks for Darnold.

It appears as though Darnold will get two years to show what he can do for the Panthers.

Darnold, 23, is a former first-round pick of the Jets back in 2018. He’s entering the fourth year of his four-year, $30,370,490 contract with the Jets that included a $20,167,628 signing bonus.

In 2020, Darnold appeared in 12 games for the Jets and threw for 2,208 yards, nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions while completing 59.6 percent of his passes to go along with 217 yards rushing and two touchdowns.