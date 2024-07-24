Panthers Working Out OLBs Carl Lawson & Yannick Ngakoue

According to Mike Kaye, the Panthers are planning to host veteran edge rushers Carl Lawson and Yannick Ngakoue for workouts this week.

Edge rusher is a sore spot for the Panthers after trading Brian Burns to the Giants this offseason. Carolina signed Jadeveon Clowney and D.J. Wonnum in free agency, but Wonnum is still recovering from a torn quad and depth is a major issue.

The Panthers were one of the landing spots we mentioned as making the most sense for Lawson earlier this year.

Lawson, 28, is a former fourth-round pick of the Bengals back in 2017 out of Auburn. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.05 million contract and was testing the open market for the first time in his NFL career when he signed a three-year, $45 million deal with the Jets in 2021.

Lawson was entering the final year of that deal and set to make a base salary of $15 million in 2023 when he agreed to a pay cut. He became an unrestricted free agent this off-season.

In 2023, Lawson appeared in six games for the Jets and recorded five tackles and no sacks.

Ngakoue, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2016 out of Maryland. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.48 million contract before the Jaguars used the franchise tag on him.

However, Ngakoue refused to play for the Jaguars in a contract dispute and they later traded him to the Vikings. He lasted just a few months in Minnesota before he was traded to the Ravens that same season.

As an unrestricted free agent in 2021, Ngakoue signed a two-year, $26 million deal with the Raiders. He was traded to the Colts after one year in exchange for CB Rock Ya-Sin.

Ngakoue signed a one-year, $10.5 million deal with Chicago last August.

In 2023, Ngakoue appeared in 13 games and recorded 22 tackles, four sacks and six tackles for loss.

