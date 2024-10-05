Panthers WR Diontae Johnson Possible Trade Candidate At Deadline

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler named Panthers WR Diontae Johnson as a potential trade candidate for the deadline.

Fowler reports that teams believe Johnson will become available if Carolina continues to lose games and calls his $7 million salary “fairly reasonable” for his production and age.

Johnson, 28, was selected with the No. 66 overall pick in the third round by the Steelers out of Toledo back in 2019. He signed a four-year, $4,251,708 contract that included a $1,129,110 signing bonus.

Johnson was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when he signed a two-year, $36 million extension entering the 2022 season. He was traded to Carolina in exchange for CB Donte Jackson and a pick swap before the 2024 season.

In 2024, Johnson has appeared in four games for the Panthers and caught 20 passes for 239 yards receiving (12.0 YPC) and two touchdowns.