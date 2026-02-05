Panthers WR Tetairoa McMillan Named 2025 Offensive Rookie Of The Year

Panthers WR Tetairoa McMillan has been named the 2025 Offensive Rookie of the Year at the NFL Honors.

Here’s the voting breakdown for this award:

Tetairoa McMillan 445 points, 41 first-place votes Tyler Shough 168, 5 TreVeyon Henderson 111, 1 Jaxson Dart 88, 1 Emeka Egbuka 66, 0

McMillan, 22, was a four-star recruit and the fourth-ranked receiver in the nation in the 2022 recruiting class out of California. He committed to the University of Arizona in December 2021 and enrolled a month later. McMillan was All-Big 12 first team in 2024 and All-Pac 12 second team in 2023, along with being a Biletnikoff Award Finalist in 2024.

The Panthers used the No. 8 overall pick in round one on McMillan. He signed a four-year, $27,930,390 contract that includes a $16,953,012 signing bonus. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

In 2025, McMillan appeared in all 17 games for the Panthers and caught 70 of 122 targets for 1,014 yards and seven touchdowns.