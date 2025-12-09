Pat McAfee: All Indications Are Colts Signing QB Philip Rivers

ESPN’s Pat McAfee, citing sources, says all indications are pointing toward the Colts announcing a deal with QB Philip Rivers at some point today.

The 44-year-old who is a current semifinalist for next year’s Hall of Fame class worked out for Indianapolis last night, and is looking like an out-of-the-box potential solution to the team’s injury woes.

McAfee says Colts QB Daniel Jones is having surgery to repair his torn Achilles this afternoon as well.

Indianapolis HC Shane Steichen previously worked with Rivers as the Chargers’ QB coach and offensive coordinator, so Rivers would have familiarity with the system which is a big deal at this point in the calendar.

Rivers, 44, is a former first-round pick of the Giants back in 2004. He was later traded to the Chargers in return for Eli Manning.

Rivers played out the final year of his five-year, $99 million contract that included $65 million guaranteed and was allowed to leave in free agency after 16 years with the Chargers. The Colts signed him to a one-year contract for 2020 and he was set to be an unrestricted free agent again in 2021.

Rivers retired after the 2020 season and had been coaching high school football at one point.

Over the course of his career, Rivers appeared in 244 games and completed 64.9 percent of his passes for 63,440 yards, 421 touchdowns and 209 interceptions. He also rushed for 601 yards and three touchdowns in 17 years. He was selected to eight Pro Bowls.

We’ll have more on the Colts’ quarterback situation as the news is available.