AFC Notes: Cam Little, Draft Visits, Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Colts

LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier indicated he’s taking a 30 visit with the Colts. (Ian Rapoport)

indicated he’s taking a 30 visit with the Colts. (Ian Rapoport) Georgia State WR Ted Hurst will take a 30 visit with the Colts. (Ryan Fowler)

will take a 30 visit with the Colts. (Ryan Fowler) Ohio State DT Kayden McDonald said he had a formal Combine interview with the Colts. (Justin Melo)

Jaguars

Jaguars K Cameron Little hit a league-record 68-yard field goal but knows it’s only a matter of time before he or another kicker hits the 70-yard mark.

“Probably not long considering you look at guys like Brandon Aubrey, ( Jake) Bates, ( Harrison ) Butker, those guys are freakin’ phenomenons,” Little said, via The Schmo. “They’re gonna break that probably in no time, or I’ll break it again, so who knows.”

Titans

Ohio State WR Carnell Tate will take a 30 visit with the Titans. (Daniel Oyefusi)

will take a 30 visit with the Titans. (Daniel Oyefusi) Miami DE Rueben Bain Jr. will take a 30 visit with the Titans. (Zach Lyons)

will take a 30 visit with the Titans. (Zach Lyons) Missouri DE Zion Young visited the Titans. (Arye Pulli)

visited the Titans. (Arye Pulli) Florida DT Caleb Banks has eight top 30 visits scheduled, including with the Titans. (Zach Goodall)

has eight top 30 visits scheduled, including with the Titans. (Zach Goodall) Cincinnati LB Jake Golday had a formal Combine interview with the Titans. (Justin Melo)