AFC Notes: Cam Little, Draft Visits, Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Colts
- LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier indicated he’s taking a 30 visit with the Colts. (Ian Rapoport)
- Georgia State WR Ted Hurst will take a 30 visit with the Colts. (Ryan Fowler)
- Ohio State DT Kayden McDonald said he had a formal Combine interview with the Colts. (Justin Melo)
Jaguars
Jaguars K Cameron Little hit a league-record 68-yard field goal but knows it’s only a matter of time before he or another kicker hits the 70-yard mark.
“Probably not long considering you look at guys like Brandon Aubrey, ( Jake) Bates, ( Harrison ) Butker, those guys are freakin’ phenomenons,” Little said, via The Schmo. “They’re gonna break that probably in no time, or I’ll break it again, so who knows.”
Titans
- Ohio State WR Carnell Tate will take a 30 visit with the Titans. (Daniel Oyefusi)
- Miami DE Rueben Bain Jr. will take a 30 visit with the Titans. (Zach Lyons)
- Missouri DE Zion Young visited the Titans. (Arye Pulli)
- Florida DT Caleb Banks has eight top 30 visits scheduled, including with the Titans. (Zach Goodall)
- Cincinnati LB Jake Golday had a formal Combine interview with the Titans. (Justin Melo)
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