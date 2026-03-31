AFC Notes: Daniel Jones, Wyatt Teller, Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts

Colts owner and CEO Carlie Irsay-Gordon said they’ve entertained the idea of opening to private equity firms, but aren’t considering it at this time.

“We certainly looked at [private equity],” Irsay-Gordon said, via ESPN. “We don’t have any intention of doing it now.”

Irsay-Gordon said the stadium needs renovations, and they’re bracing for potential changes to their home.

“We have a beautiful building that has amazing bones, but we’re going to need to renovate it,” she said. “It’s already almost 20 years old. It’s insane. But a lot’s changed since then… I think it’s a good thing to be able to have another avenue to diversify your business, get some source of funding if you want to renovate. It’s just another tool.”

Irsay-Gordon added that both HC Shane Steichen and QB Daniel Jones are on the same page together and said she views Jones as the CEO and face of the franchise.

“The quarterback is like the CEO of our football team, basically,” she said. “So, to have consistency, not just in itself, but to know that we’ve seen a lot of progress from Daniel and that he’s going to hit the ground running once he comes back from this injury, I think it also helps our team have an identity.”

Steichen feels Jones is going about his rehab the right way: “He’s been through so many different things I don’t think anything is going to faze him anymore.” (Mike Garafolo)

Texans

Texans G Wyatt Teller said he plans on bringing toughness and grit to the team’s offensive line.

“However, I can help coming and playing at the best I can be,” Teller said, via Click2Houston. “Getting back to what I am good at, being that nasty, gritty player. There was a couple plays in this past year, where there are glimpses of it, but being that consistent player again. All-Pro, Pro Bowl player that can help the Texans win.”

Teller added that QB C.J. Stroud began recruiting him this offseason and said that he believes in Stroud’s abilities as one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL.

“Just getting to talk to him, it was like he was recruiting me and recruiting my wife,” Teller said. “Really, he was just saying wherever you go I know you are going to have success and everything like that but I would love for you to block for me. Just being an enforcer and protector of him. When he is healthy, I don’t know many teams that can beat the Houston Texans. If I can help in any way, not that I need to be Superman or anything like that, but just get back to what I am good at and protect my quarterbacks and running backs.”

Teller, who has played left guard for most of his professional career, admitted that it will take some time to regain muscle memory on the left side of the line.

“It is like writing with your write hand then learning to write with your left hand,” Teller said. “You can learn it, but it is going to take some time. You are going to have to relearn. I am not kicking with my right foot back anymore I am going to be kicking back with my left foot. If we are working against one technique or something like that, naturally your post foot drops back. It is not like I haven’t been in a left-handed stance or left guard pass protecting stance for too long. I was talking to Ethan Pocic and he was like, ‘Wyatt, I think you are going to make this transition easy.’ Just the wear and tear of football, I feel like so long I have been throwing that right hand that now I can use that left hand with a strong catch hand. It is not like my left hand isn’t strong, I am just saying it is usually a little different. It is going to be a little weird putting my left hand on the ground at first, but football is a weird sport in general. It is all going to work out.”

Illinois G Josh Gesky had a private workout with the Texans. (Aaron Wilson)

Titans

Titans GM Mike Borgonzi said they are keeping all options open for the interior offensive line, and mentioned they will have competition at center and right guard. (Jim Wyatt)

said they are keeping all options open for the interior offensive line, and mentioned they will have competition at center and right guard. (Jim Wyatt) Borgonzi revealed DE John Franklin-Myers was at the top of their list going into free agency because of his familiarity with some of their coaching staff. (Wyatt)

was at the top of their list going into free agency because of his familiarity with some of their coaching staff. (Wyatt) Titans HC Robert Saleh believes Will Levis can compete for the backup QB spot now that he’s healthy, even with the addition of Mitchell Trubisky : “Will [Levis] is coming off a shoulder injury… Let’s not close the door on him either. Trubisky has had a tremendous career, we’re really really excited to have him, but he’s really going to elevate the competition in that room.” (Jim Wyatt)

believes can compete for the backup QB spot now that he’s healthy, even with the addition of : “Will [Levis] is coming off a shoulder injury… Let’s not close the door on him either. Trubisky has had a tremendous career, we’re really really excited to have him, but he’s really going to elevate the competition in that room.” (Jim Wyatt) Miami C James Brockermeyer had a 30 visit with the Titans. (Turron Davenport)

had a 30 visit with the Titans. (Turron Davenport) Iowa K Drew Stevens had a private workout with the Titans. (Justin Melo)