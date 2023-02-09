Patrick Mahomes Named 2022 Most Valuable Player Of The Year

Chiefs’ QB Patrick Mahomes was named the Associated Press 2022 Most Valuable Player of the Year Thursday night at the NFL Honors show.

Mahomes, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2017. He was in the final year of a four-year, $16.4 million contract when the Chiefs picked up his fifth-year option worth $24,837,000 for the 2021 season.

However, Mahomes agreed to a 10-year extension with the Chiefs worth $503 million a few months later.

In 2022, Mahomes appeared in all 17 games for the Chiefs and completed 67.1 percent of his pass attempts for 5,250 yards, 41 touchdowns and 12 interceptions to go along with 358 rushing yards and four touchdowns.