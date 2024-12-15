Patrick Mahomes Suffered High Ankle Sprain, Tests Scheduled For Monday

Albert Breer of SI reports that the Chiefs believe QB Patrick Mahomes suffered a high-ankle sprain during the team’s win over the Browns.

According to Breer, the Chiefs aren’t sure of the severity right now, but the plan is for him to undergo more tests on Monday.

The issue for the Chiefs is that it will be another short week, so it remains to be seen what Mahomes status will be for next week.

Should Mahomes not be able to suit up, Kansas City would likely turn to Carson Wentz, who replaced him on Sunday.

Mahomes, 29, is a former first-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2017. He was in the final year of a four-year, $16.4 million contract when the Chiefs picked up his fifth-year option worth $24,837,000 for the 2021 season.

Mahomes agreed to a 10-year extension with the Chiefs worth $503 million a few months later.

In 2024, Mahomes has appeared in 13 games for the Chiefs and completed 68.1 percent of his passes for 3,189 yards, 20 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.