Patrick Mahomes Week-To-Week With High Ankle Sprain

According to Ian Rapoport, tests confirmed Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes has a high ankle sprain and he will be considered week-to-week as the team said after the game.

Mahomes has played through a lot of injuries in the past, including similar ankle sprains, but the Chiefs have a unique situation coming up with a short week leading into a Saturday matchup against the Texans, then a game four days later on Christmas against the Steelers.

Kansas City has already clinched a playoff spot but they’re fighting to remain in the No. 1 spot in the AFC and earn a first-round bye.

Mahomes, 29, is a former first-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2017. He was in the final year of a four-year, $16.4 million contract when the Chiefs picked up his fifth-year option worth $24,837,000 for the 2021 season.

Mahomes agreed to a 10-year extension with the Chiefs worth $503 million a few months later.

In 2024, Mahomes has appeared in 14 games for the Chiefs and completed 66.7 percent of his passes for 3,348 yards, 22 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He’s added 52 carries for 262 yards and one touchdown.

We’ll have more on Mahomes as the news is available.