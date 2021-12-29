Patriots Activate RB Rhamondre Stevenson & LB Harvey Langi From COVID-19 List

The New England Patriots officially activated RB Rhamondre Stevenson and LB Harvey Langi from the COVID-19 list on Wednesday.

Stevenson, 23, was selected by the Patriots in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He’s in the first year of a four-year, $4,229,057 rookie contract that includes a $749,057 signing bonus.

In 2021, Stevenson has appeared in 10 games and recorded 110 rush attempts for 465 yards (4.2 YPC) and three touchdowns, to go along with 13 receptions for 121 yards (9.3 YPC).