Patriots Activating OT Calvin Anderson From NFI List

According to Field Yates, the Patriots are activating OT Calvin Anderson from the non-football injury list.

New England targeted Anderson as a free agent this offseason to shore up their depth at tackle. However, he has yet to practice with the team.

Anderson, 27, signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Texas in 2019. However, New England waived him after just a couple of weeks and he was claimed by the Jets.

The Jets waived Anderson coming out of the preseason and he signed to the practice squad. However, the Broncos signed him away to their roster after a month.

Denver re-signed Anderson as an exclusive rights free agent in 2021 and brought him back on a one-year deal in 2022. He signed a two-year deal with the Patriots this past offseason.

In 2022, Anderson appeared in 14 games for the Broncos and made seven starts at right tackle.