Patriots Announce 17 New Additions To Coaching Staff For 2024

The New England Patriots have announced the hiring of 17 new coaches to join new HC Jerod Mayo’s staff in 2024.

Here’s the full list of new coaches:

Tight Ends Coach: Bob Bicknell

Running Backs Coach: Taylor Embree

Wide Receivers Coach: Tyler Hughes

Assistant Offensive Line Coach: Robert Kugler

Senior Offensive Assistant: Ben McAdoo

Offensive Coaching Assistant/Quality Control: Michael McCarthy

Quarterbacks Coach: T.C. McCartney

Offensive Line Coach: Scott Peters

Assistant Wide Receivers Coach: Tiquan Underwood

Defensive Coaching Assistant/Quality Control: Vinny DePalma

Inside Linebackers Coach: Dont’a Hightower

Defensive Coaching Assistant/Quality Control: Jamael Lett

Defensive Line Coach: Jerry Montgomery

Outside Linebackers Coach: Drew Wilkins

Special Teams Assistant Coach: Tom Quinn

Special Teams Coaching Assistant/Quality Control: Coby Tippett

Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach: Brian McDonough

McAdoo, 46, previously served as the Packers’ QB coach before he was hired as the Giants’ offensive coordinator back in 2014. He eventually took over for HC Tom Coughlin two years later.

The Giants fired McAdoo towards the end of the 2017 regular season. He interviewed for a number of offensive coordinator jobs, including the Jaguars, before eventually taking a position in Jacksonville as the QB coach in 2020. Dallas hired him as an offensive consultant for the 2021 season.

From there, McAdoo was hired as the Panthers offensive coordinator in 2022 as a replacement for Joe Brady under then-HC Matt Rhule, lasting just one season with the team.

During his two years in charge of the Giants, McAdoo led them to a record of 13-15 (46.4 percent), which included one playoff appearance.