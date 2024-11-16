Patriots Announce Four Moves For Week 11

The New England Patriots announced a series of roster moves on Saturday for their Week 11 game.

The full list includes:

Patriots activated DT Christian Barmore from the non-football illness list.

from the non-football illness list. Patriots waived WR Tyquan Thornton .

. Patriots elevated LB Keshawn Banks and LB Joe Giles-Harris to their active roster.

Barmore, 25, was a second-round pick by the Patriots in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Alabama. He’s entering the final year of a four-year, $8,522,242 million rookie contract that included a $3,557,994 million signing bonus and was set to make a base salary of $1.822 million in 2024 when he agreed to a new four-year extension with the Patriots worth up to $92 million.

In 2023, Barmore appeared in all 17 games and recorded 64 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, and 8.5 sacks.

Thornton, 24, was a second-team All-Big 12 selection in 2021 in his final season at Baylor. The Patriots used the No. 50 overall pick in the second round on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $7,053,857 rookie contract that includes a $2,310,078 signing bonus.

In 2024, Thornton has appeared in four games for the Patriots and recorded four receptions for 47 yards.