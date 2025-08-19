Patriots Announce Four Roster Moves

The New England Patriots announced they have signed RB Micah Bernard and DT Philip Blidi.

In correspondence, the Patriots have released CB Tre Avery and DE Jereme Robinson.

Bernard, 23, played six years at Utah and became the primary starting running back in his final season. He signed with the Titans after the 2025 NFL Draft but was let go in June.

During his six-year college career, Bernard rushed 421 times for 2,217 yards and 11 touchdowns, adding 99 receptions for 770 yards and five more touchdowns in 51 career games.