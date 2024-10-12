Patriots Announce Three Moves For Week 6

The New England Patriots announced Saturday that they’ve activated LB Sione Takitaki from the PUP list and elevated LS Tucker Addington and RB Terrell Jennings to their active roster.

Takitaki, 29, was the No. 80 overall pick in the third round of the 2019 draft by the Browns out of BYU. He finished the final year of his four-year, $3,480,872 rookie contract including a $960,872 signing bonus before re-signing with Cleveland.

The Patriots signed Takitaki to a contract this past March before placing him on the PUP list.

In 2023, Takitaki appeared in 15 games for the Browns and recorded 65 tackles, two sacks and one pass defended.