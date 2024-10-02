Patriots C David Andrews Undergoing Season-Ending Shoulder Surgery

Update: Ian Rapoport reports that Andrews has decided to undergo season-ending shoulder surgery and will likely be placed on injured reserve.

According to Mark Daniels, veteran Patriots C David Andrews needs season-ending shoulder surgery and is trying to decide if he can play through the injury.

However, Andrews has a difficult decision as having the procedure now will cost him the rest of 2024. Yet attempting to play through the injury could make it worse and potentially cost him the 2025 season.

Andrews signed a contract extension with New England back in May that carries through the 2025 season. The deal carries a base value of $12 million over the next two seasons, including $8 million guaranteed and a maximum value of $13 million through incentives.

Andrews, 32, wound up signing a three-year, $1.59 million contract with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Georgia back in 2015. He was in the final year of his rookie contract when he agreed to a four-year, $9.615 million contract back in 2017.

He missed the 2019 season due to blood clots in his lungs but received medical clearance to return. He made a base salary of $3 million for the 2020 season and agreed to a new deal with the Patriots in 2021. He was entering the final year of his contract in 2024 before signing a new extension.

In 2024, Andrews has started all four games at center for the Patriots.

We will have more news on Andrews as it becomes available.