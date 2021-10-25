Patriots CB Jonathan Jones Out For Season Following Shoulder Surgery

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Patriots CB Jonathan Jones is set to undergo shoulder surgery on Monday that will end his 2021 season.

The Patriots placed Jones on injured reserve last week, but he could have returned after three games had he not required surgery.

Jones, 28, signed on with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Auburn back in 2016. He finished his three-year, $1.62 million contract and re-signed to a one-year deal as a restricted free agent.

The Patriots then signed Jones to a three-year extension with a base value of $21 million and a max of $25 million, including $13 million guaranteed.

In 2021, Jones appeared in five games for the Patriots and recorded 20 total tackles and one interception.