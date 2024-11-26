Patriots Claim G Lester Cotton, Waive G Michael Jordan

The New England Patriots announced Tuesday that they’ve claimed G Lester Cotton off waivers from the Dolphins and waived G Michael Jordan.

Cotton, 28, wound up going undrafted out of Alabama back in May of 2019. He later signed a rookie contract with the Raiders.

The Raiders waived Cotton at the start of the 2020 season and he sat out the entire year. He was on and off of the Raiders’ roster before joining the Dolphins for the 2023 season.

Miami opted to waive Cotton on Monday.

In 2024, Cotton has appeared in 11 games for the Dolphins, but has yet to make a start.