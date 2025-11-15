Patriots DE Milton Williams Suffered High-Ankle Sprain

Jeremy Fowler reports that Patriots DE Milton Williams could miss time with a high-ankle sprain he suffered on Thursday against the Jets.

Williams, 26, was a third-round pick by the Eagles out of Louisiana Tech in the 2021 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $5.1 million rookie contract through 2024 and made a base salary of $3.1 million this past year.

When testing the free agent market, Williams was set to sign with the Panthers, but wound up agreeing to a four-year, $104 million contract to join New England.

In 2025, Williams has appeared in 11 games for the Patriots and recorded 27 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, three and a half sacks, and one pass defended.

We will have more on Williams as it becomes available.