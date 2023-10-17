Patriots Designate CB Jack Jones To Return Off IR, Sign OL Conor McDermott To PS

The New England Patriots have designated CB Jack Jones to return from injured reserve, per Karen Guregian.

Jones was back at practice on Tuesday, opening up his three-week window. He can practice with the team for three weeks before he has to be added to the active roster.

He’s appeared in one game so far this season for the Patriots.

Guregian notes the Patriots have also re-signed OL Conor McDermott to the practice squad.

Jones, 25, earned an honorable mention for All-Pac-12 honors in 2021 and also received an All-Pac-12 selection in 2020. He was drafted with the No. 121 pick in the fourth round by the Patriots in the 2022 draft.

Jones signed a four-year deal worth $4,406,983 that includes a signing bonus of $746,983. In 2022, Jones appeared in 13 games for the Patriots and recorded 30 tackles, two interceptions, a forced fumble, a recovery, a defensive touchdown and six pass defenses.