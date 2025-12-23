Patriots Designating DT Milton Williams To Return From IR

Doug Kyed reports the Patriots are designating DT Milton Williams to return from injured reserve.

Williams has 21 days to return to practice and get activated to the 53-man roster or he will revert to injured reserve for the rest of the season. He’s been out since Week 11 with an ankle injury.

Williams, 26, was a third-round pick by the Eagles out of Louisiana Tech in the 2021 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $5.1 million rookie contract through 2024 and made a base salary of $3.1 million this past year.

When testing the free agent market, Williams was set to sign with the Panthers, but wound up agreeing to a four-year, $104 million contract to join New England.

In 2025, Williams has appeared in 11 games for the Patriots and recorded 27 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, three and a half sacks, and one pass defended.